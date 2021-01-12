V-ID Price Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

