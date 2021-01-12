VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESPO opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

