VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ESPO opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $73.19.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%.
