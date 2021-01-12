Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.46. 1,986,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.

