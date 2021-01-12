Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $214.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.