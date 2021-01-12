Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,672,000.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

