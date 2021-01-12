Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.0694

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $44,441.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,438,820 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

