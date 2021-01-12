VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $594,488.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.