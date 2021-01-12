ViewRay’s (VRAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

