Vipshop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,820 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the average daily volume of 629 put options.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.