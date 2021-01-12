Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Visa stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. 163,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

