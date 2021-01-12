Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 20,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

