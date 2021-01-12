Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) Trading Down 17.2%

Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) traded down 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 100,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 28,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and online retailers, as well as online at vitality.ca. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

