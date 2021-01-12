Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $7.25 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

