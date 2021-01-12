W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,358. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

