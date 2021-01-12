W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Shares of GRA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,896. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.