Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.54. 369,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,195. The firm has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

