Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.78

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

NYSE:WSO opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.48. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

