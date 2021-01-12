Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.78

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Watsco has raised its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.
NYSE:WSO opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.48. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $249.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
