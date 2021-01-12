Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 2,388 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,921 shares of company stock worth $28,729,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

