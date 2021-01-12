WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

