WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.41 million and approximately $34,887.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007982 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

