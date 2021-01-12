Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.97 million, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

