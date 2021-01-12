William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNF. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $217.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $227.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.