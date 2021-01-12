WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,832% compared to the typical daily volume of 484 call options.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

