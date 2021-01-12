WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 4,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 726,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

