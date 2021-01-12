Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.