WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $69.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WPP by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

