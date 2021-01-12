Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $9,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

