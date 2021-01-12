YEE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,651.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. YEE has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $117,651.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.62 or 0.04266550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00346880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

