YIELD App One Day Volume Reaches $650,009.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $4.88 million and $650,009.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.