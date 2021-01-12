Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

YUM opened at $107.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.