Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.