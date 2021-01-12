Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.