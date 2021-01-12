Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 32,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.