Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

