Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $5.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.22. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $4.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average is $204.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.