Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BRP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02. BRP Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

