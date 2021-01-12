Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTM. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 55,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,781. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $421.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

