Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $68.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.96 million to $71.92 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $245.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $248.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.06 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $339.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

ADC stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

