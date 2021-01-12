Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

