Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTRU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vitru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,079,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth $974,000.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

