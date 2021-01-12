Zacks Investment Research Downgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of VTVT opened at $2.11 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 44,191 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

