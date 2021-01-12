Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACI. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

ACI stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

