Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Hold

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLXT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

