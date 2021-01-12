Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

LINC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.