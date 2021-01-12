Zacks Investment Research Lowers SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SI-BONE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

SI-BONE stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $909.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,732 shares of company stock worth $8,990,427. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

