Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to “Hold”

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,286.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

