Zacks Investment Research Upgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to “Buy”

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,352. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

