ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,874.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $50,874.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

