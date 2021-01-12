ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.02 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $11,815.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064178 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00061641 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,616,799 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

