Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $157.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.08.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,271. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.