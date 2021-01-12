Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.